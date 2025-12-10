National

PM holds dialogue on digital transformation with farmers

The dialogue aims to review the results of the four previous sessions during his term, put Resolutions 57-NQ/TW and 68-NQ/TW into practical action and, particularly, review the recent natural disasters and the steps taken to mitigate their effects.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the dialogue with farmers on December 10. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held his 2025 dialogue with farmers in Hanoi on December 10, aiming to speed up science – technology application, innovation, and digital transformation in agricultural production.

The event, marking the PM’s fourth dialogue with farmers in his term, was connected online to 34 provinces and cities nationwide. It is intended to help implement Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation, as well as Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private sector development in the new context.

In his remarks, PM Pham Minh Chinh welcomed the “soldiers on the front of agriculture”, highlighting that the dialogue aims to review the results of the four previous sessions during his term, put Resolutions 57-NQ/TW and 68-NQ/TW into practical action and, particularly, review the recent natural disasters and the steps taken to mitigate their effects.

The Government leader stressed that agriculture, farmers, and rural areas play a particularly important role as as they form a crucial pillar of the national economy over the four-decade “Doi moi” (renewal) process, contributing to political stability, social order, inflation control, and Vietnam’s escape from poverty while establishing the country’s agricultural brand in the international arena.

With the spirit of “unity to create strength, cooperation to share benefits, dialogue to build trust”, the PM expressed his hope that the dialogue would be frank, democratic, practical, and effective, providing clear and accurate answers to contribute to the future development of agriculture, farmers, and rural areas.

At the dialogue, the PM, together with officials of relevant ministries and agencies, listened to and discussed issues raised by farmers so as to work out solutions difficulties and obstacles facing agriculture, farmers, and rural areas.

