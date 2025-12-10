Numerous important laws, resolutions to be adopted on December 10

Specifically, lawmakers will vote on the revised Law on Tax Administration; the revised Law on Personal Income Tax; the Law on Savings and Wastefulness Prevention; the revised Law on Planning; the revised Law on Deposit Insurance; the Law on Population; the Law on Disease Prevention; the Law amending and supplementing certain provisions of the Law on Technology Transfer; the Cybersecurity Law; the revised Law on Protection of State Secrets; the Law amending and supplementing several articles of 10 laws related to national security and order; the Law amending and supplementing certain provisions of the Law on Defence Industry, National Security, and Industrial Mobilisation; and the Law on Supervision Activities of the National Assembly and People’s Councils (amended).

At the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

The legislative body is also expected to adopt the Law on E-commerce; the Law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Education Law; the revised Law on Vocational Education; the revised Law on Higher Education; the revised Press Law; the revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control; the revised Law on the Execution of Criminal Judgments; the Law on Temporary Detention, House Arrest, and Banning from Leaving One's Place of Residence; the amended Civil Servants Law; the revised Law on Civil Aviation of Vietnam; and the Law amending and supplementing certain provisions of the Intellectual Property Law.

The Law on amendments and supplements to certain provisions of the Law on Corruption Prevention and Control; the revised Law on High Technology; the revised Construction Law; the Law on Artificial Intelligence; the Law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Law on Citizen Reception, the Law on Complaints, and the Law on Denunciations; and the Law amending and supplementing certain provisions of the Law on International Treaties are also hoped to get approval on this day.

The NA will pass the resolution on the results of the specialised supervision on "The implementation of policies and laws on environmental protection since the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection came into effect", the legislature's resolution on specific, exceptional mechanisms and policies to implement breakthrough development in education and training; the resolution on the investment policy for the national target program on modernisation and improvement of the quality of education and training for the 2026-2035 period; the resolution on special mechanisms and policies to enhance the effectiveness of international integration; and the NA's resolution approving international agreements as proposed by the State President.

Vietnamplus