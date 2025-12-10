National

Dong Nai reviews multiple transport projects connecting to Ho Chi Minh City

The 10th- tenure Dong Nai Provincial People’s Council for term 2021–2026 yesterday held its 18th session to review the local socio-economic situation in 2024.

Additionally, the working session focused on setting directions for 2025, including consideration of several key transport projects.

A proposal for the Cat Lai Bridge project was submitted to the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Council.

According to the report, the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee submitted to the provincial People’s Council a proposal for the Cat Lai Bridge project, with a planned length of 11.6 kilometers and an estimated total investment of VND18,300 billion (US$694 million).

The project will connect to the Ring Road 3 in Ho Chi Minh City and create a direct link to the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway in Dai Phuoc Commune of Dong Nai Province.

The proposal also includes solutions addressing severe congestion at the area of Cat Lai ferry.

In addition, the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee proposed a project to build a metro line connecting Ho Chi Minh City's metro line No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) with Dong Nai International Transshipment Port and Long Thanh International Airport. The line is expected to run 10 kilometers within Dong Nai’s territory, with an estimated investment of VND4,300 billion (US$163 million).

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong

