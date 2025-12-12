WHO welcomes Vietnam’s stance on banned e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products

WHO Representative in Vietnam Dr Angela Pratt said, “WHO is delighted with the decision to include e-cigarettes and HTPs in the list of banned enterprises under the Investment Law, without exceptions".

WHO Representative in Vietnam Dr Angela Pratt said that this is crucial for upholding the National Assembly’s ban on these products – Resolution 173.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it warmly welcomes the decision by Vietnam’s National Assembly (NA) to add electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) and heated tobacco products (HTPs) to its list of products that it is not legal to invest in or trade commercially in the Law on Investment.

A year ago, the NA demonstrated remarkable leadership in public health by enacting a comprehensive ban on e-cigarettes and HTPs, with the aim of protecting the health and future of young people in Vietnam. The NA’s historic vote in November 2024 to adopt Resolution 173/2024/QH15, prohibiting the production, trade, importation, harbouring, transportation and use of these products was a true public health milestone, rightly drawing international praise, the WHO said in a press release on December 11.

The health harms associated with e-cigarettes and HTPs can be severe, especially for teenagers and young people. Nicotine consumption in children and adolescents has damaging impacts on brain development, with potential long-term consequences, including learning and anxiety disorders. There are also long-term risks from the toxicants these products are known to contain – including the risk of cancer, and heart and lung disease.

This week, the NA agreed not to allow any investment or commercial business related to e-cigarettes and HTPs in Vietnam, without exception.

Any exemptions, exceptions or loopholes in the Law on Investment or other laws would seriously undermine the public health impact of the NA’s decision last year to ban these harmful products. For example, allowing domestic production for export or allowing HTPs made from pure tobacco leaves, would open the door for these products to enter the domestic market. Allowing any of these products to be manufactured in Vietnam would make it very difficult, if not impossible, to effectively enforce Resolution 173, making it much less effective in protecting health.

Dr Pratt said “E-cigarettes and heated tobacco products are not safe and they are not healthy. In including e-cigarettes in the list of banned businesses, the National Assembly has affirmed that Vietnam is not going to trade health – which is core to social progress and economic development – for short-term growth”.

VNA