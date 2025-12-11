Lam Dong reopens D’ran Pass after more than a month of severe landslides

Vehicle traffic on National Highway 20 passing through D’ran Pass in Xuan Truong-Da Lat Ward has been permitted but restricted starting from 9 a.m. after one month of the pass closure due to landslides.

The landslide-affected section of National Highway 20 through D’ran Pass has been cleared. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of December 11, the Department of Construction of Lam Dong announced that people and vehicles weighing under 5 tons, as well as passenger cars with fewer than 16 seats, are allowed to travel on D’ran Pass. Vehicles weighing over 5 tons and passenger cars with more than 16 seats are advised to use National Highway 27 as an alternative route.

The reopening of the route comes after significant efforts by authorities, who spent more than 40 consecutive days addressing landslides along the stretch from Km262+400 to Km262+530 on National Highway 20 in Xuan Truong–Da Lat Ward.

The landslide site at D’Ran Pass (Photo: SGGP)

The Lam Dong Department of Construction also advised residents to limit travel through the area at night due to reduced visibility caused by fog, particularly during periods of heavy rain, except in essential cases. Travelers are urged to closely monitor road conditions to respond promptly should any incidents occur.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, on the evening of October 28, a severe landslide occurred near the hanging bridge area of D’ran Pass. Several pine trees were uprooted and collapsed onto the roadway, posing significant safety risks to travelers. Authorities subsequently closed the affected section of the pass to reduce pressure on the hillside above and prevent further hazards.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh