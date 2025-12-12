Diplomatic missions, press agencies applauded for Vietnam’s successful year

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang chaired an annual meeting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with diplomatic missions and resident foreign press agencies in Vietnam in Hanoi on December 12.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and representatives of diplomatic missions and foreign press agencies pose for a group photo at the meeting in Hanoi on December 12, 2025. (Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

During the event, she praised their cooperation and contributions to Vietnam's accomplishments in 2025.

The event offered an opportunity for the ministry, diplomatic missions, and resident foreign media offices to review their cooperation over the past year and exchange views and expectations for the year ahead, thus deepening their mutual engagement and fostering long-term cooperation and friendship.

In her remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang stated that for Vietnam, 2025 is a year of pride marked by historic milestones and strategic breakthroughs. She noted that the successful celebrations of the 80th National Day and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) not only honored the country’s heroic past but also highlighted a peaceful, dynamic, and vibrant Vietnam ready to stride into a new era of development.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) and other participants at the meeting (Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

She stressed that Vietnam’s strong GDP growth, among the highest in Southeast Asia, record trade turnover, and a sharp rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) all reflect the dynamism of the Vietnamese economy and foreign investors’ confidence in the country’s potential and development prospects.

According to the Deputy FM, Vietnam’s diplomatic activities in 2025 have been particularly vibrant. Apart from maintaining relations with 194 countries, Vietnam upgraded ties with 17 nations, raising the number of partners at the Comprehensive Partnership level or higher to 42.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Hang said Vietnam’s election to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term, with strong support, along with successfully hosting multilateral events such as the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum, and the P4G Summit, further affirmed the country as a reliable and responsible partner in the international community.

She emphasized that Vietnam’s achievements over the past year were made possible thanks to the support of international partners, including diplomatic missions, journalists, and staff from resident foreign media offices, who helped introduce a dynamic and friendly Vietnam to the world.

Expressing gratitude for the cooperation and support of foreign journalists, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will always listen, provide information, assist with procedures, and create favorable conditions for foreign media offices in Vietnam.

She stated that the new regulations exempting resident foreign journalists from work permits, along with faster licensing and reopening of certain resident media offices, demonstrate the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ commitment to strong cooperation with the international media community.

Looking ahead to 2026—a landmark year for Vietnam with the 14th National Party Congress, marking the start of a new era for the nation; the election of the People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term; key diplomatic events; and preparations for APEC 2027—Ms. Hang called for continued support from diplomatic missions, international organizations, and resident foreign media to help showcase Vietnam as a dynamic, peaceful, and friendly nation to international friends.

Drawing on the eastern cultural symbol of the horse, representing energy, speed, and endurance, and reflecting Vietnam’s current spirit and atmosphere, the Deputy FM, along with delegates and guests, exchanged greetings and expressed hopes for a vibrant, peaceful, and prosperous Year of the Horse 2026 for all nations worldwide.

Vietnamplus