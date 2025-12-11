National

Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon Expressway nears completion ahead of December 19 opening

After nearly three years of construction, the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon Expressway is set to open on December 19, 2025, ahead of schedule by over eight months.

The 88-kilometer long expressway, with a total investment of over VND20,400 billion (US$773 million), runs through Quang Ngai Province with 60.3 kilometers and Gia Lai Province with 27.7 kilometers.

deo-ca-23-4-1304.jpg
Aerial view of the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon Expressway after three years of construction
deo-ca-13-5275-6360.jpg
The Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon Expressway is seen from above.

The project is managed by the Project Management Unit 2 under the Ministry of Construction, with the Deo Ca Group–led consortium serving as the main contractor. It is the largest among the 12 component projects of the North–South Expressway for the 2021–2025 phase.

Construction officially began on January 1, 2023, with more than 4,000 engineers, technicians and workers contributing over 1,000 days of effort. The main construction nears completion, with contractors finishing road signage, lane markings and surface cleaning. The expressway is ready to open ahead of schedule by more than eight months.

The route connects to the Da Nang – Quang Ngai Expressway at its northern end and the Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon Expressway at its southern end. Once operational, it will relieve traffic pressure on National Highway 1, open new economic corridors, unlock regional development potential and drive nationwide growth.

>>>Below are some photos of the expressway route.

deo-ca-15-2564-6746.jpg
deo-ca-17-784-4495.jpg
deo-ca-10-6647-8923.jpg
deo-ca-11-8015-930.jpg
deo-ca-20-3538-5031.jpg
deo-ca-21-7609-4201.jpg
deo-ca-24-8074-2276.jpg
