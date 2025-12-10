627 Da Nang residents receive emergency assistance after storms

Hundreds of vulnerable residents in Da Nang today received emergency aid from Plan International Vietnam and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Residents in Da Nang today receive emergency aid

The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority today announced that 627 residents in Da Nang including children, pregnant women, and families hit hardest by storms had received emergency assistance from Plan International Vietnam and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in cooperation with Plan International Vietnam, has implemented an emergency support package worth VND1.85 billion for residents affected by storms No. 12 and No. 13 in the central city of Da Nang. The aid package was approved by the Ministry in November 2025.

Da Nang residents who are affected by flood receive cash support provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Plan International Vietnam

A total of 627 residents in Go Noi and Thuong Duc communes of Da Nang City received the support, including children, pregnant women or mothers with small children, people with disabilities, and families suffering severe damage.

The assistance included VND5 million (US$189) in cash per household for 230 families, VND1.5 million per person for 106 women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or those living with disabilities or chronic illnesses, and household supply kits and hygiene packages for women for 230 households.

The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority noted that this is the first time Plan International Vietnam has conducted a relief operation in Da Nang. Although Da Nang is not yet part of the organization’s project areas, it is considered a potential location for long-term cooperation, thanks to the rapid, transparent, and responsible coordination from local authorities, which contributed significantly to the program’s success.

Pregnant women receive aids

The national disaster management agency also emphasized that emergency relief is one of Plan International Vietnam’s top priorities, especially amid increasingly severe natural disasters.

According to Nguyen Van Tien, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, early emergency assistance from Plan International Vietnam has helped affected households recover more quickly and stabilize their livelihoods.

Plan International Vietnam is a non-governmental organization working to promote children’s rights and gender equality, according to the organization’s official website.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan