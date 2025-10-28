Landslides disrupt traffic on Gia Bac Pass in Lam Dong Province

A landslide occurred along National Highway 28 on the morning of October 28.

Mr. Vu Duc Nhuan, Chairman of the Son Dien Commune People’s Committee (Lam Dong Province), reported on the morning of October 28 that prolonged heavy rains from the afternoon of October 27 to early October 28 had caused landslides along Gia Bac Pass on National Highway 28, disrupting traffic through the area.

Initial assessments by local authorities and relevant agencies recorded seven landslide sites on Gia Bac Pass, including two major ones at Km 51 and Km 50+200 of National Highway 28. At these locations, both the uphill and downhill slopes had collapsed, sending large volumes of soil and rocks onto the road and cutting off traffic along the route.

A section of Gia Bac Pass in Lam Dong Province is hit by a landslide.

Functional forces have been deployed with machinery to clear debris and restore traffic. However, due to the significant amount of mud and rock covering the road surface, which remains slippery and unstable, authorities have advised residents to limit travel through Gia Bac Pass to ensure safety. Restoration work is expected to be completed by late afternoon on the same day.

Gia Bac Pass, spanning over 10 kilometers along National Highway 28, connects Son Dien Commune with Ham Thuan Bac Commune, linking National Highway 20 with National Highway 1A in Lam Dong Province.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan