National

Landslides disrupt traffic on Gia Bac Pass in Lam Dong Province

SGGPO

Heavy rains triggered landslides along Gia Bac Pass in Lam Dong Province, blocking traffic and prompting safety warnings from local authorities.

2229727324207713524-5215-3803.jpg.jpg
A landslide occurred along National Highway 28 on the morning of October 28.

Mr. Vu Duc Nhuan, Chairman of the Son Dien Commune People’s Committee (Lam Dong Province), reported on the morning of October 28 that prolonged heavy rains from the afternoon of October 27 to early October 28 had caused landslides along Gia Bac Pass on National Highway 28, disrupting traffic through the area.

Initial assessments by local authorities and relevant agencies recorded seven landslide sites on Gia Bac Pass, including two major ones at Km 51 and Km 50+200 of National Highway 28. At these locations, both the uphill and downhill slopes had collapsed, sending large volumes of soil and rocks onto the road and cutting off traffic along the route.

38528262704025725-31-9322.jpg.jpg
A section of Gia Bac Pass in Lam Dong Province is hit by a landslide.

Functional forces have been deployed with machinery to clear debris and restore traffic. However, due to the significant amount of mud and rock covering the road surface, which remains slippery and unstable, authorities have advised residents to limit travel through Gia Bac Pass to ensure safety. Restoration work is expected to be completed by late afternoon on the same day.

Gia Bac Pass, spanning over 10 kilometers along National Highway 28, connects Son Dien Commune with Ham Thuan Bac Commune, linking National Highway 20 with National Highway 1A in Lam Dong Province.

Related News
By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Gia Bac Pass landslide Lam Dong Province

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn