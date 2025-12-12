Ministry calls for safety standards in apartment EV charging stations

The Ministry of Construction has directed agencies to urgently draft national safety rules for electric vehicle (EV) charging in apartment buildings, citing fire risks and surging demand.

The Ministry yesterday assigned the Department of Housing and Real Estate Market Management to lead the drafting process. The move follows instructions from the Government and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, outlined in Notice No. 490/TB-VPCP and related documents.

According to the Ministry, the number of electric vehicles in existing and upcoming condo projects is increasing rapidly. Yet, there is no unified standard governing the installation and operation of charging stations, particularly in basement areas where risks of fire, explosion, and technical incidents are significant.

Officials emphasized that early issuance of these regulations will safeguard residents while supporting national goals for environmental protection, green growth, circular economy, and efficient energy use during the 2021–2026 period.

In addition to completing the legal framework, the Ministry has urged agencies to proactively communicate accurate and timely information on safety requirements for installing and operating charging stations of electric vehicles in apartment complexes. It also pledged to closely monitor progress to ensure the regulations are issued swiftly, keeping pace with the rapid expansion of clean energy transportation.

Previously, the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Tran Quang Lam, stated that the city was reviewing public parks, vacant land, parking lots, sidewalks, to install charging stations or charging cabinets for electric vehicles.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan