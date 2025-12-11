Cao Bang hosts cultural activities marking Uncle Ho's return to homeland

Cao Bang Province is preparing to host a series of events marking the 85th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s return to the homeland to lead the Vietnamese revolution (January 28, 1941–2026).

The Km0 milestone of Ho Chi Minh Road is located at Pac Bo Special National Relic Site.

To honor the historic milestone of President Ho Chi Minh’s return to the homeland to directly lead the nation’s revolution, Cao Bang Province, in coordination with ministries and central agencies, is implementing a series of events commemorating the 85th anniversary of his return.

Under the theme “Following Ho Chi Minh’s Journey—From Pac Bo to the World,” the programs convey a message from Cao Bang, the cradle of the revolution, spreading the values of Ho Chi Minh in promoting peace, friendship, and sustainable development.

The program is organized on a national scale and features a wide range of cultural, educational, media, and artistic events designed to convey profound significance to all segments of the population.

The highlight of the series of events will be the national live broadcast on January 28, 2026, which is expected to connect five locations: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Nghe An, Cao Bang, and Guangxi, China (conditions permitting). Pac Bo in Cao Bang will serve as the central hub of the program. The site will feature multi-layered security and multiple transmission lines to ensure absolute safety and uninterrupted broadcasting.

Alongside preparations for the live broadcast, Cao Bang is implementing a series of large-scale political and social activities. These include the national media campaign “Following Ho Chi Minh’s Footsteps,” a scientific seminar on “The Historical Significance of President Ho Chi Minh’s Return to Vietnam,” and special exhibitions highlighting Ho Chi Minh’s legacy during the 1941–1945 period.

A wide range of propaganda programs are also being rolled out, including a comprehensive political education campaign across the political system and among the public; a revolutionary history knowledge competition; the production of documentaries, reports, and television features; long-form media coverage in both central and local press; and the launch of literary and artistic projects celebrating Ho Chi Minh, Pac Bo, and the 85-year journey.

Efforts to renovate and upgrade the infrastructure of Pac Bo Special National Relic Site, along with connecting roads, have also been accelerated. Cao Bang Province is focusing on completing signage systems, exhibition halls, and cultural experience spaces, ensuring the landscape is well-prepared to welcome visitors during the peak period.

The series of events commemorating the 85th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s return to the homeland to lead the Vietnamese revolution serves not only to honor a pivotal milestone in the nation’s revolutionary history but also to spread the values of the “cradle of the revolution” to a broad audience, particularly the younger generation. The program is expected to become a landmark cultural and artistic event, fostering pride, responsibility, and a collective awareness of preserving historical heritage across society.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh