Daejeon seeks to strengthen partnership with Ho Chi Minh City

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh yesterday hosted a working session with a delegation from Daejeon, the Republic of Korea.

The delegation was led by Deputy Mayor for Political, Economic, and Scientific Affairs Mr. Lee Taek Ku.

Overview of the working session (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

During the session, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh emphasized the city's desire to continue connecting with longstanding partners as well as expanding cooperation under new circumstances.

Speaking at the session, he also noted that with more than 80,000 people and over 20,000 businesses from the Republic of Korea operating in Ho Chi Minh City, both sides are likely to enjoy favorable conditions to promote economic cooperation, educational exchanges and people-to-people interactions between their respective councils.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh speaks at the working session with the delegation from Daejeon, the Republic of Korea. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Mr. Vo Van Minh affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is positioning itself as a hub for science, technology and innovation in Southern Vietnam. Therefore, collaboration with Daejeon could generate new momentum, contributing to develop high-quality human resources and support startup initiatives.

Mr. Lee Taek Ku, Deputy Mayor of Daejeon (R) presents a commemorative gift to Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, during the delegation’s visit. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)



Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council presents a commemorative gift to the Deputy Mayor of Daejeon. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Mr. Vo Van Minh expressed the hope that the two sides would soon implement more investment programs and jointly support innovative startup projects. In response, Mr. Lee Taek Ku thanked Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders for their warm reception and expressed his desire to maintain and further develop the traditional partnership with the city.

Delegates pose for commemorative photos at the meeting. (Photo: SGGp/ Xuan Hanh)

A representative from Daejeon also indicated their willingness to welcome Vietnamese experts and officials to Daejeon’s “Silicon Valley” for research and study, aiming to enhance cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining their friendly relations, implementing joint programs and projects, and laying the foundation for long-term cooperation that contributes to the development of both cities in the coming time.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong