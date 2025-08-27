Ho Chi Minh City

Daejeon seeks to strengthen partnership with Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh yesterday hosted a working session with a delegation from Daejeon, the Republic of Korea.

The delegation was led by Deputy Mayor for Political, Economic, and Scientific Affairs Mr. Lee Taek Ku.

z6947340974792-a2fb7911e0d1c6ad82e150393224b897-3520-7176.jpg
Overview of the working session (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

During the session, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh emphasized the city's desire to continue connecting with longstanding partners as well as expanding cooperation under new circumstances.

Speaking at the session, he also noted that with more than 80,000 people and over 20,000 businesses from the Republic of Korea operating in Ho Chi Minh City, both sides are likely to enjoy favorable conditions to promote economic cooperation, educational exchanges and people-to-people interactions between their respective councils.

z6947324450383-965d09270308e06b63fbea2597abf404-6215-1592.jpg
Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh speaks at the working session with the delegation from Daejeon, the Republic of Korea. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Mr. Vo Van Minh affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is positioning itself as a hub for science, technology and innovation in Southern Vietnam. Therefore, collaboration with Daejeon could generate new momentum, contributing to develop high-quality human resources and support startup initiatives.

z6947324434551-219ad876a3ca5bc5e1804a5c36e0bd09-9620-7711.jpg
Mr. Lee Taek Ku, Deputy Mayor of Daejeon (R) presents a commemorative gift to Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, during the delegation’s visit. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)
z6947324441665-8a5f383d820e59b7124cb0dffc787613-607-893.jpg
Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council presents a commemorative gift to the Deputy Mayor of Daejeon. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Mr. Vo Van Minh expressed the hope that the two sides would soon implement more investment programs and jointly support innovative startup projects. In response, Mr. Lee Taek Ku thanked Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders for their warm reception and expressed his desire to maintain and further develop the traditional partnership with the city.

z6947324430211-d48137e58b9f2c0a32e54dc34c140768-9563-8943.jpg
Delegates pose for commemorative photos at the meeting. (Photo: SGGp/ Xuan Hanh)

A representative from Daejeon also indicated their willingness to welcome Vietnamese experts and officials to Daejeon’s “Silicon Valley” for research and study, aiming to enhance cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining their friendly relations, implementing joint programs and projects, and laying the foundation for long-term cooperation that contributes to the development of both cities in the coming time.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

a delegation from Daejeon the Republic of Korea economic cooperation educational exchanges people-to-people interactions

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn