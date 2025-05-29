Travel

Da Nang int’l fireworks festival 2025 promises thrills

The 2025 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) is set to return from May 31 to July 12.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for 8 p.m. on May 31, will feature not only fireworks displays but also a musical gala with leading Vietnamese artists including Tung Duong, Kieu Anh, Nguyen Tran Trung Quan, Thu Hang, and hosts Anh Tuan and Luong Thuy Linh.

da-nang-team-in-2024.jpg
The Da Nang team's performance at the 2024 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) (Photo: VNA)

The 2025 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) is set to return from May 31 to July 12 under the theme “Da Nang – The New Rising Era”, promising vibrant and surprising displays.

On May 28, preparations for the opening ceremony were in full swing at the fireworks site along the Han River. The two teams kicking off this year’s festival—Finland and Vietnam—are working hard to deliver the most impressive displays for the audience.

Despite the summer heat, the Finnish team meticulously arranged over 15,000 fireworks and fine-tuned their control systems. Team leader Johan shared that defending the DIFF 2024 champion title poses a great challenge, especially amid fiercer competition this year.

diff.jpg
Jetski & Flyboards show to serve visitors on the opening night of DIFF 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the Da Nang team will deploy over 5,000 fireworks across 100 effects, on a high-energy rock soundtrack that blends Vietnamese and international music.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for 8 p.m. on May 31, will feature not only fireworks displays but also a musical gala with leading Vietnamese artists including Tung Duong, Kieu Anh, Nguyen Tran Trung Quan, Thu Hang, and hosts Anh Tuan and Luong Thuy Linh.

For the first time, DIFF 2025 will incorporate augmented reality (AR) technology, which allows visitors to interact with Da Nang’s cultural icons in a virtual environment spanning 600,000 square meters and 10 million pixels—an unprecedented experience for any fireworks festival in Vietnam.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Da Nang int’l fireworks festival 2025 fireworks displays Vietnamese artists Augmented Reality (AR) technology musical gala

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn