Da Lat launched high-end train La Reine to attract tourists

Vietnam Railways Corporation officially launched the La Reine (Queen) train service to serve passengers on the Da Lat–Trai Mat route on the evening of December 24.

At the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The carriages of the La Reine train, inspired by the palace of Queen Nam Phuong, the last empress consort of Vietnam, are equipped with 36 seats, allowing passengers to comfortably enjoy beautiful natural landscapes along the route.

In addition, travelers will also receive a complimentary cup of artichoke tea, free WiFi, and enjoy the performance of music on the train.

The carriages of the La Reine train inspired by the palace of Queen Nam Phuong (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Acting Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong Nguyen Thai Hoc stressed that the locality will cooperate with the railway sector to gradually upgrade the Da Lat–Trai Mat route and develop it into the most beautiful railway line in Vietnam to attract visitors to Da Lat City in particular and Lam Dong Province in general.

In April, Vietnam Railways Corporation launched Da Lat’s ancient train route, offering nighttime travel experiences to visitors in the resort town of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

In 2024, the Vietnam Railway Corporation has operated more than 3,000 trips with more than 276,000 passengers on the Da Lat–Trai Mat route, presenting an increase of 69 percent compared to 2023. Ticket prices range from VND80,000 (US$3.14) to VND170,000 (US$6.70) per trip. Passengers who buy return tickets will receive a 25-percent discount. Discounts of 15–40 percent will be offered to a group of 5–10 travelers.

By Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh