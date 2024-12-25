Business

Self - introduction

Da Lat launched high-end train La Reine to attract tourists

SGGPO

Vietnam Railways Corporation officially launched the La Reine (Queen) train service to serve passengers on the Da Lat–Trai Mat route on the evening of December 24.

xelua.jpg1.jpg
At the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The carriages of the La Reine train, inspired by the palace of Queen Nam Phuong, the last empress consort of Vietnam, are equipped with 36 seats, allowing passengers to comfortably enjoy beautiful natural landscapes along the route.

In addition, travelers will also receive a complimentary cup of artichoke tea, free WiFi, and enjoy the performance of music on the train.

xelua.jpg
The carriages of the La Reine train inspired by the palace of Queen Nam Phuong (Photo: SGGP)
xelua.jpg2.jpg

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Acting Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong Nguyen Thai Hoc stressed that the locality will cooperate with the railway sector to gradually upgrade the Da Lat–Trai Mat route and develop it into the most beautiful railway line in Vietnam to attract visitors to Da Lat City in particular and Lam Dong Province in general.

In April, Vietnam Railways Corporation launched Da Lat’s ancient train route, offering nighttime travel experiences to visitors in the resort town of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

xelua.jpg5.jpg
xelua.jpg4.jpg

In 2024, the Vietnam Railway Corporation has operated more than 3,000 trips with more than 276,000 passengers on the Da Lat–Trai Mat route, presenting an increase of 69 percent compared to 2023. Ticket prices range from VND80,000 (US$3.14) to VND170,000 (US$6.70) per trip. Passengers who buy return tickets will receive a 25-percent discount. Discounts of 15–40 percent will be offered to a group of 5–10 travelers.

Related News
By Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

high-end train La Reine Da Lat–Trai Mat route

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn