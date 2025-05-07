Cultural features of Central Highlands province promoted in Hanoi

The “Lam Dong Culture Day in Hanoi” program 2025, promoting the cultural characteristics, people, and tourism of Da Lat – Lam Dong, will be held in the capital city on May 16-18.

Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee, Dinh Van Tuan, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the People's Committee of Lam Dong at a press conference held in Hanoi on May 6, the program featuring a series of activities is expected to offer domestic and international visitors, as well as Hanoi residents, an opportunity to discover the potential, strengths, and unique local products of the Central Highlands region.

Highlight events include a "Culture –Tourism–Trade" connection forum scheduled to take place at the International Convention Center at No.11 Le Hong Phong Street, Ba Dinh District, on May 17; a special art performance called “A Glimpse of Lam Dong in Hanoi” at the opening ceremony at the Ba Kieu Temple Flower Garden on the evening of May 17; and many activities held along Dinh Tien Hoang pedestrian street by Hoan Kiem Lake, such as Lam Dong – Da Lat Urban Planning Exhibition, a space introducing local cultural essences, and a tea area.

Speaking at the press conference, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee, Dinh Van Tuan, said that in the coming time, after merging the current provinces of Lam Dong, Binh Thuan, and Dak Nong to form a new province named Lam Dong with the largest natural area and population in the country, the newly established Lam Dong Province will not only boast both forest and coastal landscapes but also offer even more distinctive cultural tourism products, attracting a greater number of domestic and international visitors.

By Anh Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh