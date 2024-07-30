Weather

Da Lat City halts hydroelectric construction due to huge landslides

During the construction, the Cam Ly hydroelectric plant project caused a large-scale landslide in Ta Nung Commune, Da Lat City, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

A traffic road is subsidized.

Amid the worse situation, the Da Lat City People's Committee has requested Viet Hung Construction and Investment Joint Stock Company- the investor of the Cam Ly hydroelectric plant construction and investment project to temporarily suspend all construction activities on the project until carrying out reinforcement measures to ensure safety.

As reported, the large-scale landslides and subsidence occurred during the construction of the Cam Ly hydroelectric plant as the investor carried out excavation and embankment work in the area of Ta Nung Commune, Da Lat City to build an underground pipe.

The landslide creates a dangerous deep hole.

At the site, the landslide created a dangerous deep hole with a width of 20 meters and a height of over 12 meters, swallowing a four- meter- wide and 30-meter-long traffic road as well as a portion of residents' land area.

Notably, the area around the project continues to show signs of landslides due to the appearance of subsidence at several locations, particularly roads leading to residents' production areas.

Da Lat City has required the investor to promptly implement reinforcement measures at the landslide areas and roads leading to the residents' production areas.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

