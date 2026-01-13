Ministry orders e-commerce platforms to remove prohibited products

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has directed e-commerce platforms to remove prohibited products from online marketplaces.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade yesterday announced that the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency has directed e-commerce companies to inspect, review, and remove online stores and listings that violate regulations on banned, restricted, or conditional business goods and services.

The directive follows instructions from the Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee 389 as part of a nationwide campaign to combat smuggling, trade fraud, and counterfeit goods before, during, and after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Ministry emphasized that items subject to removal include products and services under the categories of prohibited, restricted, or conditional business, with particular attention to pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, food and beverages, alcohol, beer, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, fireworks, and firecrackers.

Authorities have noted that on social media and several e-commerce platforms, sensitive items such as fireworks, illegal firecrackers, smuggled goods, foreign cigarettes, and e-cigarettes are still being openly advertised and sold.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan