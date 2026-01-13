Law

Ministry orders e-commerce platforms to remove prohibited products

SGGPO

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has directed e-commerce platforms to remove prohibited products from online marketplaces.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade yesterday announced that the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency has directed e-commerce companies to inspect, review, and remove online stores and listings that violate regulations on banned, restricted, or conditional business goods and services.

The directive follows instructions from the Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee 389 as part of a nationwide campaign to combat smuggling, trade fraud, and counterfeit goods before, during, and after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Ministry emphasized that items subject to removal include products and services under the categories of prohibited, restricted, or conditional business, with particular attention to pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, food and beverages, alcohol, beer, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, fireworks, and firecrackers.

Authorities have noted that on social media and several e-commerce platforms, sensitive items such as fireworks, illegal firecrackers, smuggled goods, foreign cigarettes, and e-cigarettes are still being openly advertised and sold.

Related News
By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

e-commerce platforms illegal firecrackers smuggled goods combat smuggling trade fraud

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn