NA passes e-commerce law: Oversight of online platforms to protect consumers

Members of the National Assembly vote to approve various laws and resolutions on the morning of December 10.

This morning, the National Assembly passed the Law on E-Commerce with 444 deputies voting in favor (93.87 percent), marking a major step toward strengthening the accountability of e-commerce platform operators and safeguarding consumer rights in the digital marketplace.

Under the new law, operators of intermediary platforms where sellers register accounts must conduct electronic identity verification of sellers before allowing transactions. They are also required to review product and service listings to prevent the sale of prohibited goods, counterfeit products, or items of unclear origin.

For platforms with online ordering functions, intermediary operators will be held liable for compensation, or jointly liable, if failure to comply with regulations causes damage to buyers. Large digital platforms must deploy automated systems to detect, alert, and remove illegal content, as well as implement measures to prevent repeat violations.

The law also introduces obligations for foreign e-commerce platforms operating in Vietnam to ensure tax fairness and consumer protection. Platforms that meet certain transaction thresholds or use the Vietnamese language or “.vn” domain must appoint a legal entity or authorized representative in Vietnam. Even if exempt from establishing a legal entity under international agreements, they must place a security deposit at a commercial bank to guarantee compensation and financial obligations to the State.

In addition, logistics providers and payment service organizations are assigned new responsibilities to coordinate in e-commerce management. Logistics enterprises must verify the documentation accompanying goods before transportation, refuse to ship prohibited or untraceable items, and cooperate with authorities to combat smuggling and trade fraud.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien

Payment service providers must supply information on transactions related to fraud, smuggling, or counterfeit trading upon request by competent state agencies.

Regarding cash collection services in logistics supporting e-commerce, although many deputies suggested adding this provision, the Government decided not to include it in the current law. Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien stated that the issue will continue to be studied and may be proposed for inclusion in the legislative agenda for 2026–2030, in line with the policy of reducing unnecessary business conditions and compliance costs for enterprises.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan