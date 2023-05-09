Country faces unusual weather patterns

The country has been facing unusual weather patterns of unbearable heat waves, cold spells and downpours recently.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that Tuong Duong District of Nghe An Province and Quan Hoa District of Thanh Hoa Province recorded the highest-ever temperatures of 44.2 degrees Celsius and 44.1 degrees Celsius on May 6 respectively.

Large parts of Cao Bang Province experienced record-breaking hail in 2023. According to the report of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue in Cao Bang Province, the roofs of 471 houses were damaged and 185.4 hectares of crops were destroyed after the hail.

Along with ongoing extreme weather conditions of thunderstorms, lightning and hails, a cold spell hit the Central region yesterday with average temperatures of 21-24 degrees Celsius.

On the same day, thundery downpours covered Ho Chi Minh City, the Southeastern and Mekong Delta localities improving prolonged heat stress.

The Southern region is forecast to experience moderate and heavy rains and thunderstorms at night time from May 9 to May 12 before a new heat wave will hit the region.