Construction of 60,000-seat FIFA-standard covered stadium started

Party General Secretary To Lam attends the groundbreaking ceremony for a 60,000-seat FIFA-standard covered stadium in Hung Yen Province’s Nghia Tru Commune on October 19. (Photo: SGGP)

The construction of the stadium of the PVF Youth Football Training Center is part of the People’s Public Security Sports Complex, contributing to the realization of the ambition to elevate the People’s Public Security sports to new heights and advancing Vietnamese sports as a whole.

At the ceremony, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang emphasized that the groundbreaking of the stadium is a meaningful activity of the People's Public Security force to celebrate the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. It also serves as a concrete step in implementing the “Three Bests” emulation movement, “Most Disciplined, Most Loyal, Closest to the People,” as directed by General Secretary To Lam at the 8th Congress of the Central Public Security Party Committee.

Once completed, the complex will offer public sports facilities, a range of accommodations, dining and shopping services, and serve as a venue for top-tier sporting events, large-scale artistic performances, music festivals, and cultural celebrations. It is expected to attract investment, promote sports tourism and international events, foster integration, enrich the cultural life of the people, and contribute to the development of a dynamic and sustainable sports economy ecosystem.

Delegates attend the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, General Secretary To Lam, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, along with leaders of the Party and State, and representatives of Vingroup, jointly clicked the button to kick off the construction project of the stadium at the PVF Youth Football Training Center.

The stadium is located within the PVF Youth Football Training Center in Nghia Tru Commune, Hung Yen Province. The project is overseen by the Ministry of Public Security, with Vinhomes JSC, a subsidiary of Vingroup, serving as the general contractor.

Covering more than 55,000 square meters, the stadium will have a seating capacity of 60,000 along with dedicated areas for technical operations, security, broadcasting control, press, players, VIP guests, and food and beverage services. Additionally, the complex will include a large outdoor plaza and a modern 18-hectare parking facility.

Notably, the stadium is designed to meet FIFA standards and is fully equipped to host World Cup matches as well as major regional tournaments. A standout feature is its massive retractable roof, which can open and close completely within just 12 to 20 minutes.

General Secretary To Lam, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, along with leaders of the Party and State, jointly click the button to kick off the construction project of the stadium at the PVF Youth Football Training Center. (Photo: SGGP)

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh