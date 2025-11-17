Vietnam wins triple runner-up titles at world bodybuilding championships

With 10 golds, five silvers, and two bronzes, Vietnam equaled its 2024 medal count but failed to retain its ranking amid fierce competition from other leading nations.

Vietnam achieved a trio of runner-up finishes, placing second in the men’s team, women’s team, and overall ranking.

Vietnam concludes the 16th World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2025 with three runner-up titles (Photo: https://nld.com.vn/)

Competing on November 16 morning, Asian champion in 2024 Nguyen Thanh Tien became the new world champion in the men’s classic bodybuilding for athletes up to 1.82m. The bodybuilder focused entirely on the Indonesia event, skipping multiple competitions throughout the year to pursue his dream of standing atop the world stage.

Hosted by the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), the 16th event of this kind took place from November 14–16 on Batam Island, Indonesia, featuring 34 delegations worldwide competing for 46 sets of medals.

India made a strong impression by topping the medal table with 11 golds, nine silvers, and five bronzes, while the rising star Mongolia claimed third with nine golds, four silvers, and five bronzes.

VNA