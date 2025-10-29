Nguyen Thanh Duy lifts Vietnam to first Asian Youth Games gold

Weightlifter Nguyen Thanh Duy was successful in taking gold in the men's 65kg class on October 27.

Nguyen Thanh Duy (center) with coach and teammates after winning in the men's 65kg class on October 27.

Vietnam claimed its first gold medal at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain after teenage weightlifter Nguyen Thanh Duy triumphed in the men’s 65kg category on October 27.

The 16-year-old, who failed to make the top three in the snatch with 120kg, dominated the clean and jerk with a stunning lift of 156kg to take the title ahead of strong rivals from China, Indonesia and North Korea.

Duy’s performance set a new Games record in the clean and jerk, while his total lift of 276kg not only marked his second record of the event but also established a new Asian youth competition benchmark.

Earlier, Vietnamese athletes had secured five silver and six bronze medals across athletics, taekwondo and weightlifting. With Duy’s gold, Vietnam rose to 19th in the medal standings.

The Games run until October 31, with Vietnamese competitors still in contention for medals in weightlifting, badminton and martial arts.

VNA