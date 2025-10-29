Sports

Nguyen Thanh Duy lifts Vietnam to first Asian Youth Games gold

Weightlifter Nguyen Thanh Duy was successful in taking gold in the men's 65kg class on October 27.

460447_5308941853015205_image.png
Nguyen Thanh Duy (center) with coach and teammates after winning in the men's 65kg class on October 27.

Vietnam claimed its first gold medal at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain after teenage weightlifter Nguyen Thanh Duy triumphed in the men’s 65kg category on October 27.

The 16-year-old, who failed to make the top three in the snatch with 120kg, dominated the clean and jerk with a stunning lift of 156kg to take the title ahead of strong rivals from China, Indonesia and North Korea.

Duy’s performance set a new Games record in the clean and jerk, while his total lift of 276kg not only marked his second record of the event but also established a new Asian youth competition benchmark.

Earlier, Vietnamese athletes had secured five silver and six bronze medals across athletics, taekwondo and weightlifting. With Duy’s gold, Vietnam rose to 19th in the medal standings.

The Games run until October 31, with Vietnamese competitors still in contention for medals in weightlifting, badminton and martial arts.

VNA

Tags

2025 Asian Youth Games Vietnamese athletes teenage weightlifter

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn