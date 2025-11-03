Sports

15 Vietnamese players compete at 6th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships

A 15-member Vietnamese chess team is competing at the 6th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships, taking place from November 2 to 10 in the Philippines.

chess.jpg
Grandmaster Hoang Thi Bao Tram (right) participates in the 6th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championship in the Philippines. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Among the players are three of Vietnam’s leading female grandmasters—Hoang Thi Bao Tram, Nguyen Thi Mai Hung, and Nguyen Thi Thanh An—who are expected to deliver strong performances and vie for top honors at this year’s event. On the men’s side, grandmaster Tran Tuan Minh enters the tournament in good form, while promising young players such as Nho Kiet, Quoc Hy, and Gia Phuc have also shown impressive progress in recent months.

According to the organizers, this year’s tournament offers a total prize pool of US$28,100. The winner of the men’s standard chess category will receive US$2,000, while the women’s standard champion will take home US$1,500. Other prizes will be awarded based on ranking and performance across categories.

The competition features three categories of standard, rapid, and blitz chess, providing a comprehensive test of skill and endurance for participating players.

In addition to competitors from Southeast Asia, the organizers have opened registration to international teams from outside the region. A total of 23 delegations are expected to take part in this year’s championships.

Vietnamplus

Tags

6th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships players tournament chess Philippines

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn