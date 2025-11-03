15 Vietnamese players compete at 6th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships

A 15-member Vietnamese chess team is competing at the 6th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships, taking place from November 2 to 10 in the Philippines.

Grandmaster Hoang Thi Bao Tram (right) participates in the 6th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championship in the Philippines. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Among the players are three of Vietnam’s leading female grandmasters—Hoang Thi Bao Tram, Nguyen Thi Mai Hung, and Nguyen Thi Thanh An—who are expected to deliver strong performances and vie for top honors at this year’s event. On the men’s side, grandmaster Tran Tuan Minh enters the tournament in good form, while promising young players such as Nho Kiet, Quoc Hy, and Gia Phuc have also shown impressive progress in recent months.

According to the organizers, this year’s tournament offers a total prize pool of US$28,100. The winner of the men’s standard chess category will receive US$2,000, while the women’s standard champion will take home US$1,500. Other prizes will be awarded based on ranking and performance across categories.

The competition features three categories of standard, rapid, and blitz chess, providing a comprehensive test of skill and endurance for participating players.

In addition to competitors from Southeast Asia, the organizers have opened registration to international teams from outside the region. A total of 23 delegations are expected to take part in this year’s championships.

Vietnamplus