Sports

Le Quang Liem reaches Round 5 of Chess World Cup 2025

SGGPO

Grandmaster Le Quang Liem becomes the first Vietnamese chess player to advance to Round 5 of the FIDE World Cup.

le-quang-liem-7723-5969.jpg.jpg
Grandmaster Le Quang Liem advances to Round 5 after winning his fourth-round match. (Photo: FIDE)

Grandmaster Le Quang Liem officially secured a place in Round 5 of the 2025 FIDE World Cup late on November 12 (local time) in India.

In the return game of the fourth-round classical match, Le Quang Liem faced Indian Grandmaster Karthik Venkataraman. The first leg, held the previous day, ended in a draw. In the rematch, Le Quang Liem played with the black pieces and moved second, while Karthik Venkataraman, seeking an early advantage, launched an aggressive opening aimed at forcing the Vietnamese player into a defensive stance.

However, Le Quang Liem displayed exceptional composure and strategic discipline, maintaining control throughout the match. After 68 moves, he defeated Karthik Venkataraman to seal his progression.

With an aggregate score of 1.5–0.5, Le Quang Liem advanced to the fifth round—marking the first time in history that a Vietnamese chess player has reached this stage of a FIDE World Cup.

By advancing to Round 5, Le Quang Liem has so far earned a prize of US$25,000. The 2025 FIDE World Cup for male players runs through November 27, with the champion set to receive $120,000. In the next round, Le Quang Liem is expected to face German Grandmaster Alexander Donchenko.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Chess World Cup 2025 Grandmaster Le Quang Liem Round 5 of the FIDE World Cup

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn