Vietnam temporarily ranks 3rd at 2025 World Jujitsu Championship

Vietnam’s jujitsu athletes won seven gold medals on the penultimate day of the 2025 World Jujitsu Championship in Thailand.

Gold medalists include Nguyen Thi Thanh Truc, Phung Thi Hue and Vu Thi Anh Thu in the women’s over-70kg contact HIF, 45kg contact HIF, and 63kg contact HIF categories, respectively.

Athlete Thanh Truc (far left) is one of the competitors who have won multiple medals at the 2025 World Championships currently taking place in Thailand. (Photo: World Jujitsu)

Dao Hong Son (right) won a gold medal at the 2025 World Championships. (Photo: Tien Bui)

In men’s competition, Vietnamese athlete Dao Hong Son defeated Jumamyradov Alyshir of Turkmenistan to win gold in the 56kg men’s contact HIF category, while Phan Tung secured the bronze in the same weight class.

Additionally, Nguyen Thi Thanh Truc earned another gold in the 70kg women’s contact category, Phung Thi Hue took gold in the 45kg women’s contact event, and Dao Hong Son claimed gold in the 56kg men’s contact category.

Alongside these gold medals, the Vietnamese jujitsu team also secured six silver and six bronze medals across other events.

With these results, Vietnam temporarily stands 3rd on the medal ranking. Kazakhstan leads with eight golds, 14 silvers and 10 bronzes.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong