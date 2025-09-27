Sports

Vietnam wins first world xiangqi standard title in Shanghai

Lai Ly Huynh’s victory is a first for Vietnam, breaking China’s domination on the standard discipline, which is xiangqi’s most prestigious.

jh.jpg
Vietnam’s xiangqi kingpin Lai Ly Huynh (L) at the match (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s xiangqi kingpin Lai Ly Huynh pulled off a historic upset on September 27, snagging his first world championship in the standard discipline by outsmarting China’s Yin Sheng in the 2025 World Xiangqi Championship final.

The showdown, played under a 60-minute format with a 30-second boost per move, had rapid games (10 minutes plus 5 seconds) and blitz (5 minutes plus 3 seconds) on deck if it ended in a tie. But Huynh didn’t need the extra rounds, nailing the win in the standard game despite the tough spot of playing Black, which means going second.

The men’s standard final was a nail-biter, packed with mind games and slick moves. Yin, touted as China’s rising xiangqi star, failed to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Meng Shen, who won the title two years ago. Huynh’s killer rook play was the game-changer, leaving Yin stunned for a few seconds before he conceded and shook hands.

Huynh’s victory is a first for Vietnam, breaking China’s domination in the standard discipline, which is xiangqi’s most prestigious.

Vietnamplus

Tags

xiangqi 2025 World Xiangqi Championship final Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn