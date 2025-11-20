Nguyen Xuan Son scores on comeback

The matches of Round 5—the penultimate round of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers—took place on November 18 and 19. While Malaysia struggled to edge past Nepal 1–0 in an early fixture, Vietnam also labored to secure a hard-fought 2–0 win over Laos.

As in recent matches, Vietnam controlled the tempo from the outset, dominating possession and generating more attacks, yet their recurring problem persisted: an unproductive frontline. For this match, Head Coach Kim Sang-sik fielded his strongest starting lineup, featuring veterans Van Lam, Duy Manh, Tien Dung, and Quang Vinh in defense. Up front, Tien Linh led the line, supported by Quang Hai, Van Vi, and Hoang Duc—familiar faces from past ASEAN Cup campaigns.

Vietnam pressed aggressively from the opening whistle, constantly testing the hosts’ penalty area. The most regrettable miss came in the 31st minute when Quang Vinh delivered a precise pass that left Tien Linh with a clear close-range opportunity, only for his shot to fly well over the bar. Another chance fell to him in the 42nd minute, but he again failed to convert.

Xuan Son scores his first goal for Vietnam after a 10-month injury layoff.

With his senior players unable to break the deadlock, Coach Kim Sang-sik turned to the bench in hopes of injecting fresh energy into the attack. Gia Hung, Tuan Hai, Hai Long, and Nguyen Xuan Son were brought on at the start of the second half, replacing Tien Linh, Van Vi, Van Do, and Thanh Long. Vietnam continued to dominate possession and mounted more attacks, with many final passes directed toward Xuan Son. Though it was his first match back after nearly nine months sidelined by injury, Xuan Son’s presence alone forced Laos’ defenders to stay alert. In the 60th minute, Vietnam were denied once more when Tuan Hai’s powerful strike smashed off the crossbar.

Despite coming on as a substitute, Tuan Hai emerged as Vietnam’s standout performer. In the 68th minute, a Laos defender handled the ball inside the penalty area while blocking Tuan Hai’s cross, and Vietnam were awarded a penalty. Xuan Son stepped up and calmly converted, marking an emotional and meaningful goal for the naturalized striker. Under Vietnam’s sustained pressure, several Laotian players began to show signs of fatigue.

In the 90+3 minute, Tuan Hai sealed the win with a superb volley, making it 2–0 for the visitors. With this victory, Vietnam rose to 12 points—three behind group leaders Malaysia—heading into their crucial head-to-head clash in March 2026 in Vietnam.

