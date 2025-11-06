2025 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards kicked off

The 2025 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards press conference was held at the head office of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City on November 6.

The Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards, initiated by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in 1995, has now reached its 30th anniversary, establishing itself as a national-level brand.

As the most prestigious and long-standing football award in the country, this year’s edition not only continues to honor outstanding athletes but also seeks to extend its reach through community-focused initiatives, reflecting the humanitarian values inherent in sports.

The press conference was attended by representatives from the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, the Vietnam Football Federation, and Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company, as well as journalists from media agencies.

The Organization Board and delegates at the press conference

Speaking at the event, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Acting Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper and Head of the Organization Board for the 2025 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, said that this year’s award marks the 30th anniversary of a prestigious accolade. Its credibility stems from a rigorous and transparent voting process involving professionals, journalists, and respected coaches. The award not only honors talents but also promotes humanitarian values, inspiring perseverance and exemplary conduct among players. In 2025, Vietnamese football has achieved numerous remarkable accomplishments, providing a solid basis for selecting deserving recipients.

The Vietnam Golden Ball Awards will continue to evolve, becoming more modern and professional, while expanding its influence across the region. The awards aim to further promote the spirit of fair play and sportsmanship, as well as the aspiration to reach the pinnacle of Vietnamese sports in general and football in particular, he added.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Acting Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper and Head of the Organization Board for the 2025 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, speaks at the press conference.

In 2025, Vietnamese football has achieved remarkable results, such as winning the 2024 ASEAN Cup, claiming the 2025 ASEAN U23 Championship, and securing spots in the Asian finals for men’s 11-a-side football, women’s football, and futsal. The U22 men’s team, the women’s national team, and the futsal team are set to compete at the 33rd SEA Games this December. The journey of these teams and the performance of individual players in the Southeast Asian arena could have a direct impact on the selection of this year’s Vietnamese Golden Ball winners.

Vice president of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Tran Anh Tu, extended his congratulations as the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards enter their 30th year, while also highlighting the memorable milestones of Vietnamese football in 2025.

He emphasized that this year’s Golden Ball votes will be based on both individual and team performances, ensuring fairness and accuracy in honoring the nation’s most outstanding players.

Vice president of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Tran Anh Tu, speaks at the press conference.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van stated that the organization board has agreed to announce the voting results and scores during the Gala night and will also present an award for the "Most Favorite Football Player of the Year.” He emphasized that the scoring process has been conducted transparently and meticulously until the very last minute.

The organization board will also leverage digital technology to allow fans across the country to participate in the voting process directly.

In addition, the organization board will launch the “One Million Warm Jackets in 10 Years” program during the Gala, aiming to promote a spirit of sharing. Annual Golden Ball winners will be invited to serve as ambassadors, participating in distribution campaigns and fundraising activities.

Delegates attend the press conference.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper organizes the event in coordination with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Vietnam Professional Football Joint-stock Company (VPF), FPT Television Co., Ltd. (FPT Play), and Thai Son Nam Trading Company.

The event is supported and sponsored by a range of prominent companies and corporations, including VinGroup, SunGroup, Southern Battery Joint Stock Company (PINACO), Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company, Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPBank), Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company, SEA Holdings Real Estate Joint Stock Company, GB Steel Group, Golden Lotus Construction Joint Stock Company, Masu Technology Joint Stock Company, Quang Thinh Pharma, Ocany Vietnam Venture Co., Ltd, Thien Tan Company, Hoang Phong Sports Trading & Manufacturing Co., Ltd, BECAMEX Group, Vietnam Airlines, and Trung Nguyen Coffee Joint Stock Company.

The Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2025 gala will be held in December. The gala night will reveal the Vietnam Golden Ball 2025 winners for the men’s and women’s categories of the Golden, Silver, and Bronze Ball Awards; the Futsal's Golden, Silver, and Bronze Ball Awards; Male and Female Young Player of the Year, Foreign Player of the Year, Devotion Awards, and “Most Favorite Football Player of the Year.”

The organization board plans to distribute the voting ballots and nominee lists to delegates starting in early November 2025, with ballots for distant delegates sent via postal service. All completed ballots are to be collected no later than December 21, 2025.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van (C), Acting Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper and Head of the Organization Board for the 2025 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, presents flowers in appreciation to the professional partners.

Delegates attend the press conference.

The Organization Board presents flowers in appreciation to the sponsors.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh