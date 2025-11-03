Korean coach Kim Sang-sik learns to sing Vietnam’s anthem

Coach Kim Sang-sik has swiftly become a new icon of Vietnamese football, starting with the deeply personal commitment of learning the lyrics of the country's national anthem - Tien Quan Ca .

Coach Kim Sang-sik

Once affectionately called "Siksa-ma" (Teacher Sang-sik—a person with special abilities) by Korean fans, Coach Kim Sang-sik is now warmly referred to as "Anh" (Brother—a term of endearment in Vietnam) by the Vietnamese people.

In just two years, Coach Kim Sang-sik went from the depths of depression to the status of a hero, leading the Vietnamese national teams to the ASEAN Cup 2024 title, championship at the 2025 AFF U-23 Championship, and qualification for the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup finals. Yet, for the head coach born in 1976, the reason for his popularity in Vietnam is not just the victories, but also the sincerity demonstrated through the smallest action, that is memorizing and singing the Vietnamese national anthem.

In an interview with the Korean online newspaper Sports Seoul in Hanoi, Coach Kim Sang-sik recounted that he has asked his interpreter to teach him one line at a time until he knew the entire anthem "Tien Quan Ca" by heart and could sing it completely. He added that when he was in Korea, he noticed that if a foreigner did not make an effort to integrate, it was difficult for the locals to open up. He wanted to prove that he is truly getting closer to Vietnam.

Coach Kim Sang-sik and U23 Vietnam lift the 2025 ASEAN U23 Championship trophy

The moment Coach Kim Sang-sik placed his right hand over his left chest bearing the red-and-gold-star flag and sang the national anthem before an international match deeply moved Vietnamese fans. According to Sports Seoul, this was a beautiful symbol of the spirit of solidarity between the Vietnamese and Korean peoples. Despite becoming famous in the S-shaped country.

Coach Kim Sang-sik maintains a simple lifestyle. He often goes out for meals and coffee in the heart of Hanoi, even driving himself through the busy traffic. He is joyful as he receives tremendous affection from people around him. “When they tell I have helped them become more united, I feel that all the effort is worthwhile", he said.

Before achieving success in Vietnam, Coach Kim Sang-sik went through a difficult period after leaving Jeonbuk Hyundai in 2023. Poor results led him into a crisis, even causing him to fear confined spaces and suffer from constant anxiety.

However, the land that once made Park Hang-seo's name opened a new chapter for Coach Kim Sang-sik. He admites that when he first came to Vietnam, he only thought about how not to affect Coach Park Hang-seo's reputation, but the results have far exceeded expectations.

In addition to improving tactics, Coach Kim Sang-sik also changed the training culture, shortening the duration while increasing focus and discipline. He noticed that Vietnamese players often stayed on the ground for quite a while after collisions and demanded an end to this to maintain the tempo of the game and improve physical fitness.

In his coaching work, he prioritizes simplicity and practicality. Coach Kim Sang-sik creates easy-to-understand signals for the players, such as rotating a scarf to signal pressing or holding up a board to change the formation. "I want the players to understand even without an interpreter. Football must be simple to be effective," he emphasized.

For both the Vietnamese National Team and the U-23 squad, Coach Kim Sang-sik has built a Korean team consisting of goalkeeping coach Lee Woon-jae, assistant coach Lee Jung-soo, and physical conditioning specialist Yoon Dong-heon. They live far from their families but always consider Vietnam their "second home”.

Coach Kim Sang-sik admitted, "I am grateful to my colleagues. Thanks to them, I don't feel lonely. We are writing history together here in Vietnam".

Next December, Coach Kim Sang-sik and the Vietnam U-23 team will aim for the championship title at the 33rd SEA Games. He acknowledges the pressure for results but affirms that his biggest goal is the sustainable development of Vietnamese football saying happily that he wants to help the players mature and move abroad to play. Vietnamese football still has a lot of potential to reach further.

By Huu Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan