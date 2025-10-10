Sports

“Be Healthy to Build and Protect the Fatherland” Week kicks off

The “Be Healthy to Build and Protect the Fatherland” Week officially opened on the evening of October 9 at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Among the attendees was Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates perform the opening ceremony ritual. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Delivering her remarks at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said that the week-long program, running from October 9 to October 12, aims to celebrate the city’s vibrant spirit of emulation in honor of the upcoming First Deputies Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, the 14th National Party Congress, and to respond to the 2025 campaign “All People Exercise Following the Great Example of President Ho Chi Minh.”

VND300 million (US$11,385) is presented to the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Talent Support Fund at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

At the ceremony, the organizers raised VND300 million (US$11,385) for the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Talent Support Fund and VND500 million (US$18,975) for the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to support people affected by recent storms and floods.

At the event area on Nguyen Hue Walking Street and Le Loi Street, the organizers created interactive spaces featuring various sports such as traditional martial arts, Vovinam, volleyball, cycling, shooting, teqball, chess, and football.

A series of activities took place, including sports demonstrations, art performances, exchanges with professional athletes, and friendly matches, all designed to promote public participation and hands-on experiences, thereby spreading the spirit of sportsmanship and physical fitness throughout the community.

By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong

