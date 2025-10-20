U22 Vietnam drawn with Malaysia, Laos in SEA Games 33

The organizing committee of the 33rd SEA Games held the official draw and match schedule announcement for all football events, including men’s and women’s football and futsal, on October 19 in Thailand.

The men’s football remains the most anticipated event. As host, Thailand has decided to stick with the same format as SEA Games 32. The competition will be limited to U22 players only, with no overage players permitted.

The draw placed U22 Vietnam in Group B, where the men’s football team will face Malaysia and Laos. Meanwhile, Group A includes Thailand, Cambodia and Timor-Leste; and Group C comprises Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Singapore.

Notably, Brunei will sit out both the 11-a-side football and futsal events at this year’s SEA Games.

This is also the first time the men’s football group stage has been divided into three groups, with the three group winners and the best second-placed team advancing to the semifinals.

The men’s football matches will be held across three host provinces, including Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla, with the semifinals and final taking place in Bangkok.

U22 Vietnam celebrates 2-1 win over U22 Malaysia at SEA Games 32.

In the women’s football event, eight teams will compete across two groups, with Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia in Group A; and Vietnam, Myanmar, the Philippines and Malaysia in Group B.

All matches, including the final, will be hosted in Chonburi.

Meanwhile, in women’s futsal, Vietnam is drawn with Indonesia and Myanmar. Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines make up the other group.

The men’s futsal tournament will see five teams, including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar and Malaysia. They will compete in a single round-robin format, with the top team taking home the championship title.

The 33rd SEA Games is set for December 9 to December 20 in Thailand.

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong