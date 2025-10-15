Sports

Port city of Hai Phong hosts Asian Rowing Championships 2025

SGGP

The Asian Rowing Championships 2025 is scheduled to take place in Hai Phong City from October 16 to October 19.

As of October 14, the Vietnam Sports Administration and the Vietnam Canoeing, Rowing and Sailing Federation, in coordination with the Hai Phong City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, held a press conference to announce the 2025 Asian Rowing Championships.

rowing-1-7637-4312.jpg

The event will gather 678 athletes and coaches from 18 Asian countries and territories across Asia. Competitors will vie for medals in 20 rowing events for both men and women.

Athletes will compete in 20 events across both men’s and women’s categories.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Asian Rowing Championships 2025 port city of Hai Phong Asian countries and territories across Asia athletes and coaches

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn