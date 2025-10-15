Port city of Hai Phong hosts Asian Rowing Championships 2025

The Asian Rowing Championships 2025 is scheduled to take place in Hai Phong City from October 16 to October 19.

As of October 14, the Vietnam Sports Administration and the Vietnam Canoeing, Rowing and Sailing Federation, in coordination with the Hai Phong City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, held a press conference to announce the 2025 Asian Rowing Championships.

The event will gather 678 athletes and coaches from 18 Asian countries and territories across Asia. Competitors will vie for medals in 20 rowing events for both men and women.

Athletes will compete in 20 events across both men’s and women’s categories.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong