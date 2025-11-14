Sports

Vietnam targets 100 golds across 47 sports, disciplines at SEA Games 33

Vietnam’s athletes will compete in 47 sports and disciplines at SEA Games 33 in Thailand, with a target of 100 gold medals.

Vietnam’s sports delegation will also participate in sports promoted through social investment, including skateboarding, ice skating, bowling, MMA, baseball, sport climbing, teqball, e-sports, tug of war and jetski.

The remaining sports are the delegation’s main disciplines, focused on securing top results.

Currently, the national teams have set specific gold medal targets, with track and field aiming for 12, rowing 8, shooting 7 and wrestling 6.

Leaders from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with representatives of sports federations, review preparations for SEA Games 33-2025.

SEA Games 33-2025 will take place from December 9 to December 20, offering an opportunity for Vietnam’s sports to showcase its achievements in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress.

The Vietnamese sports delegation will compete in four football events including men’s and women’s outdoor football, men’s and women’s futsal, with all teams aiming for a place in the finals.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

