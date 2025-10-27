Sports

Over 1,000 members of Vietnam sports delegation expected to join 33rd SEA Games

The Vietnamese sports delegation is expected to send more than 1,000 members to participate in the upcoming 33rd SEA Games in Thailand.

Leaders of the Vietnam Sports Administration and relevant agencies in charge of elite sports and mass sports development have carefully reviewed the list of members expected to be registered for the Vietnamese sports delegation competing in Thailand, before submitting a report to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

In a report presented to the ministry in July 2025, Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet stated that in addition to the approximately 971-member national sports teams competing in multiple sporting events of the 33rd SEA Games with state funding, there are other members whose expenses are covered through socialized funding provided by sports federations and associations.

The 33rd SEA Games will officially kick off on December 9, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.

sea-games-1-7310-5645-1745.jpeg
More than 1,000 members of the Vietnamese sports delegation are expected to participate in the upcoming 33rd SEA Games in Thailand. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

According to the latest report on high-performance sports preparation, the Vietnam Sports Administration has set a goal for Vietnam to be listed among the top three nations in the overall medal standings at the 33rd SEA Games.

The country aims to seek at least 75 gold medals at the biggest sports event of Southeast Asia.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

