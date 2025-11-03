Golden Ball Awards: 30 years of commitment and social responsibility

The Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards, initiated by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in 1995, has now reached its 30th anniversary, establishing itself as a national-level brand accompanying the highs and lows of Vietnamese football.

Three decades is a long enough period to reflect on a journey defined by trust and enduring value.

From its original concept of honoring the best player of the year, the Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards has become a symbol of dedication, professionalism, and the aspiration to excel. Maintained consistently over three decades, the award is not only a source of pride for the football community but also a testament to society’s love and trust in Vietnamese sports. Each voting season serves as a gathering—where professionals, experts, and fans alike raise their voices to affirm the value of talent and character.

Tapping into hidden currents, guiding the flow of talent

Veteran football player Le Huynh Duc (Photo: SGGP)

From the first SEA Games final in 1995 to the proud strides on the women’s World Cup stage, Vietnamese football has risen like the legendary Phu Dong, standing as a vivid testament to the conquering spirit of a determined nation and serving as a FIFA exemplar in the global football community. Reflecting on this journey, it cannot forget the faces that have become milestones in its history.

Soccer Le Huynh Duc, a multiple-time recipient of the Vietnamese Golden Ball, embodies the pioneering generation of players who laid the foundation for the professional era of football.

Veteran football player Nguyen Hong Son represented a creative, artistic, and passionate spirit. They are the ones who have shaped the award's significance, highlighting not only achievement but also the spirit of dedication and personal courage.

One of the next generation of players, Le Cong Vinh, carried forward the spirit of ambition, becoming the first to win the Vietnamese Golden Ball three times.

It was not only a victory for Vietnamese sports but also a symbol of the belief that Vietnamese football can reach the pinnacle of the region when supported collectively by society.

Do Hung Dung, who won the 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball, represents the generation of players who have matured within a professional football environment.

Among the stage of courageous women athletes, Huynh Nhu, a five-time Vietnamese Golden Ball winner, embodies the aspiration to transcend national borders, conquer European football, and stand as a symbol of determination and equality.

These images form a continuous flow over the 30-year history of the Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards, with each generation embodying distinct qualities of pioneering spirit, dedication, resilience, and humanity.

Entering 2025, Vietnamese football continues its steady progress. The men’s national team performed well in the qualifiers for the 2027 Asian Cup; the U23 team successfully defended its Southeast Asian championship; the women’s team aims to secure a fifth consecutive SEA Games gold medal; and the futsal team is embarking on the journey to qualify for the 2026 World Cup through the Asian Championship finals.

30 Years of the Vietnamese Spirit

Those achievements reflect the comprehensive and balanced growth of Vietnamese football, a solid foundation for the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards to continue asserting their leading role and defining core values.

With twelve categories of recognition each year, spanning from football and futsal to V-League stars to emerging U19 talents, the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards not only honor the best performers of each season but also serve as a measure of succession and maturity for the nation’s football development.

What makes the awards truly special is their enduring commitment to social responsibility and humanistic values. Beyond celebrating sporting excellence, the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards have long been associated with charitable initiatives, such as offering Lunar New Year gifts to former players facing hardship and a program offering warm clothing for underprivileged children in the mountainous areas.

The Vietnam Golden Ball is not only a symbol of sporting glory but also of responsibility and community spirit, turning the award into a bridge that connects football with society.

Through three decades, the Vietnam Golden Ball continues to shine, a lasting reminder of unwavering faith and the unending journey of the nation’s football.

By Dang Linh - Translated by Kim Khanh