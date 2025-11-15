Sports

Vietnam bodybuilding team wins 4 gold medals at World Championships

The Vietnam bodybuilding team is competing in the 16th World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2025.

On November 14, the tournament officially kicked off in Indonesia. On the first day alone, Vietnamese weightlifters won four gold medals across men’s and women’s events.

The gold medalists included weightlifters Pham Van Mach in the men’s 55kg category; Phan Huynh Duc in the men’s 65kg category; Ho Huy Binh in the men’s 70kg category; and Nguyen Thi Kim Dung in the women's classic bodybuilding height of 1.65 meters.

van-mach-2937-1864.jpg
Weightlifter Pham Van Mach (center) secures gold at the 16th World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2025. (Photo: Van Mach)

For weightlifter Pham Van Mach, the champion this year marks his seventh gold medal at the World Bodybuilding Championships. Last year, he also won a gold medal at the competition in the Maldives.

This year, Vietnam has registered 23 athletes to compete in both men’s and women’s events.

The tournament runs from November 14 to November 17.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

