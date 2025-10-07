Fans queue to buy tickets for Vietnam–Nepal football match

By 9 a.m. on October 7, football fans in Ho Chi Minh City lined up for over an hour before ticket sales for the upcoming 2027 Asian Cup Qualifier between Vietnam and Nepal began.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and the Ho Chi Minh City Football Federation (HFF) began ticket sales for the Group F qualifier match, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on October 9.

Ticket sales plan for the two matches between Vietnam and Nepal in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers. (Photo: VFF)

Tickets went on sale at Go Dau Stadium, located in Thu Dau Mot Ward, Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of October 7.

For the first day of in-person sales, organizers released 1,960 tickets priced at VND400,000 (US$15.2) and 2,950 tickets at VND200,000 (US$7.6).

Football fans in front of Go Dau Stadium in Thu Dau Mot Ward, HCMC this morning, waiting to buy tickets to watch the upcoming 2027 Asian Cup Qualifier between Vietnam and Nepal. (Photo: Tam Ha)

Ticket counters were scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m., but due to the large number of early arrivals, organizers decided to open 30 minutes earlier to accommodate fans.

Fans shared that this ticket sale was better organized, allowing them to avoid waiting too long under the scorching sun. After about 40 minutes, the crowds gradually dispersed.

Ticket sales for the Vietnam–Nepal football match will continue in the following days until sold out.

By Huu Thanh – Translated by Huyen Huong