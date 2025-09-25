Coach Mai Duc Chung presented title of Labor Hero

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long this morning presented the title of Labor Hero to Coach Mai Duc Chung at the Fourth Patriotic Emulation Congress of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Following Decision No. 149/QĐ-CTN, signed by the State President on January 24, 2025, Coach Mai Duc Chung was honored with the title of Labor Hero for his outstanding achievements in creative work, contributing to the cause of building socialism and defending the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung present the Labor Hero title and flowers to Coach Mai Duc Chung.

Sharing his feelings at the event, Coach Mai Duc Chung emphasized that the honor provides renewed motivation for him to further devote himself to Vietnamese football.

Mai Duc Chung is a highly respected coach who steered the Vietnam women’s national team to repeated success at the SEA Games with eight gold medals in 1997, 2203, 2005, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023, the 2019 AFF Cup championship, and qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong