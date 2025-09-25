Coach Mai Duc Chung presented title of Labor Hero

Following Decision No. 149/QĐ-CTN, signed by the State President on January 24, 2025, Coach Mai Duc Chung was honored with the title of Labor Hero for his outstanding achievements in creative work, contributing to the cause of building socialism and defending the country.
Sharing his feelings at the event, Coach Mai Duc Chung emphasized that the honor provides renewed motivation for him to further devote himself to Vietnamese football.
Mai Duc Chung is a highly respected coach who steered the Vietnam women’s national team to repeated success at the SEA Games with eight gold medals in 1997, 2203, 2005, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023, the 2019 AFF Cup championship, and qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.