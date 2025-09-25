The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has issued new guidelines that will allow schools to bring in professional coaches and elite athletes to teach physical education and extracurricular sports.

School sports are increasingly recognized as an integral component of holistic education, playing a vital role in improving both the quality and capacity of students.

The Education Ministry unlocks potential of school sports with new policy

To further this objective, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has issued official guidelines enabling the participation of experts, coaches, and athletes in educational activities at general schools, thereby creating favorable conditions for program implementation.

The directive, issued to concretize the Politburo's Resolution 71-NQ/TW issued on August 22, 2025 on breakthroughs in education and training development, provides detailed instructions for inviting experts, artisans, artists, coaches, and athletes to contribute to the educational process.

Among the four prioritized groups, two categories relate directly to sports:

Coaches holding diplomas, coaching certificates, or proven records in training athletes who have excelled in high-performance competitions, with practical experience in coaching and training.

holding diplomas, coaching certificates, or proven records in training athletes who have excelled in high-performance competitions, with practical experience in coaching and training. Athletes who have achieved national Level 1 or higher, or have won medals and awards in professional sports tournaments.

According to the MoET guidelines, for core subjects and activities under the General Education Program taught in the first session, schools may invite experts, coaches, and athletes to deliver lessons or specialized modules, ensuring alignment with the school’s approved educational plan. For supplementary sessions including enhanced activities, experiential programs, and clubs, schools may similarly engage experts, coaches, and athletes to enrich student participation and learning.

Invited participants are expected to uphold strong personal qualities, professional credibility, effective communication, and age-appropriate pedagogical skills.

Director Ly Dai Nghia of the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center emphasized the significance of this initiative, saying that “This is a valuable opportunity for coaches and athletes not only to contribute to local and national achievements but also to serve the community. Currently, Ho Chi Minh City Sports oversees and develops around 47 sports, of which 20 are well-suited for student practice. Coaches and athletes in these disciplines possess both advanced professional expertise and notable academic achievements. In alignment with the MoET’s orientation, we will select outstanding individuals to participate, while also creating opportunities for them to enhance their teaching skills.”

Echoing this sentiment, national gymnastics coach Truong Minh Sang noted that the new orientation represents a meaningful innovation in educational thinking. “Instead of merely focusing on basic exercises, students will now have access to in-depth and systematic training delivered by those with real-world experience. Their success stories and resilience will inspire students to embrace physical training. At the same time, schools will be able to identify promising young talents, laying the groundwork for future athletes.”

The education sector’s new approach is expected to unlock the long-standing potential of school sports, an area that has drawn attention yet remained challenging to develop effectively.

According to Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet, Director of the Vietnam Sports and Physical Training Department, once these barriers are removed, school sports will become a crucial foundation for discovering and nurturing national athletic talent. Beginning in 2025, the sports sector will work closely with the MoET to strengthen physical education quality, expand extracurricular sports, and integrate suitable sports disciplines into the official curriculum nationwide.

By Nguyen Anh - Translated by Anh Quan