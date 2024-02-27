Weather

Consecutive cold waves likely to prevail in Northern region in next few days

SGGPO

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting yesterday reported the  situation of an ongoing cold wave and predicted a new big chill on a large scale in the Northern region in the next few days.

img-6508-1865jpeg-copy-3011.jpg

The Northern region is forecast to face this cold spell until February 27 with temperatures as low as 8-14 degrees Celsius, even dropping down to below 5 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

From February 28, daytime temperatures could gradually increase to around 20 degrees Celsius but the weather will be still cold.

From the night of February 29 to March 1, the entire Northern region will brace for a new big chill due to the powerful impact of northeast monsoon.

Therefore, from this weekend until the beginning of next week, the Northern region including the province of Thanh Hoa could see a widespread bitter cold spell.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

a new big chill a widespread bitter cold spell northern region consecutive cold waves

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn