Consecutive cold waves likely to prevail in Northern region in next few days

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting yesterday reported the situation of an ongoing cold wave and predicted a new big chill on a large scale in the Northern region in the next few days.

The Northern region is forecast to face this cold spell until February 27 with temperatures as low as 8-14 degrees Celsius, even dropping down to below 5 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

From February 28, daytime temperatures could gradually increase to around 20 degrees Celsius but the weather will be still cold.

From the night of February 29 to March 1, the entire Northern region will brace for a new big chill due to the powerful impact of northeast monsoon.

Therefore, from this weekend until the beginning of next week, the Northern region including the province of Thanh Hoa could see a widespread bitter cold spell.

