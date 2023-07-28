SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Concert to celebrate 100th birthday anniversary of great composer Van Cao

A concert celebrating the 100th birthday anniversary of musician Van Cao will take place at the Hanoi Opera House on August 20.
Music lovers will have an opportunity to enjoy the colors in art and music of great composer Van Cao to treasure the artistic values and outstanding contribution of the musician to the country’s music.

The concert themed “Dan Chim Viet” (Flock of Vietnamese birds) organized by the Vietnam Musicians Association will be performed by artists of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB), the Military Ceremonial Music Troupe, and the Sun Symphony Orchestra.

Music by Van Cao (1923- 1995) is one of Vietnam's greatest contemporary composers. His song "Tien Quan Ca" (Marching Song), was chosen by President Ho Chi Minh to be the national anthem and edited by the National Assembly in 1955.

He was also the author of famous romantic songs featuring love and aspiration for peace. Musician Van Cao was not only a musician and revolutionist but also a notable poet and painter.

