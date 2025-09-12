Concert marks 32nd anniversary of HBSO

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a special performance titled Gala Opera Concert Night at the Municipal Opera House on the evening of September 13.

The event marks the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and South Korea and also celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the founding of HBSO.

Under the baton of conductor Tran Nhat Minh, the Gala Opera Concert Night will feature 16 chamber works by some of the greatest composers in the history of opera, including Mozart, Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Georges Bizet, Gaetano Donizetti, Gioachino Rossini, and Leonard Bernstein.

The gala night will bring together a lineup of outstanding artists, including Meritorious Artist Pham Khanh Ngoc, Pham Trang, Pham Duyen Huyen, and clarinetist Dao Nhat Quang.

The concert will also feature five artists from South Korea, namely Cho Hae-Ryong, Lee Dong-Min, Choi Seung-Hyun, Lee Jae-Sig, and Park Joung-Min.

The concert will open with the Overture from Mozart’s opera, La clemenza di Tito, followed by excerpts from iconic operas such as The Marriage of Figaro, Rigoletto, and Turandot.

In the second half of the program, audiences will be treated to timeless masterpieces from operas, including Carmen, La fille du régiment, Candide, and more.

