Con Dao moves toward green and sustainable development strategy

Numerous projects and initiatives are being accelerated in Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City to realize the strategy of transforming the island into a modern, green, smart and sustainable marine eco-economic zone.

On September 4, the 110kV Con Dao substation was officially energized, bringing the national power grid to the island, ending decades of full dependence on diesel generators and overcoming chronic electricity shortages.

With a total investment of nearly VND5 trillion (US$189 million), the project uses submarine cables running from Vinh Chau in Can Tho City to connect the mainland to the island, marking a new chapter for sustainable development in Con Dao.

Recently, Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) launched the project “Development of a Smart Power Grid in Con Dao Special Zone.”

Mr. Luan Quoc Hung, Deputy General Director of the EVNHCMC, shared that this is not only an electrical engineering project but also a milestone for the digital transformation of the power sector, improving power supply reliability, optimizing operations, and minimizing environmental impacts.

In the next phase, the EVNHCMC will implement microgrid models, integrate Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and develop renewable energy sources along with electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

These solutions will elevate the power supply in Con Dao to the same standard as in the center of Ho Chi Minh City, and also deliver advanced digital services to local residents and enterprises.

Economic sectors such as tourism, environment and transportation have also started implementing green transition initiatives to steer Con Dao toward sustainable development.

According to Mr. Pham Vuong Bao, Deputy Director of the Public Transport Management Center under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, the unit has proposed six electric bus routes for Con Dao, encouraged residents to switch from gasoline-powered to electric motorbikes. They are reviewing infrastructure to support the development of a network of charging stations.

In addition to transitioning to green transportation, the Con Dao Special Zone authorities are also calling for investment in a waste-to-energy plant in the Ben Dam area, covering 1.92 hectares. The plant is designed to process 36 tons of waste per day, with plans to increase capacity to 66.23 tons per day, using advanced technology for incineration and energy recovery.

Earlier, the “Con Dao Central Area Wastewater Collection and Treatment Project for Phase 1” project, with a total investment of over VND198 billion (US$7.5 million), had been operational in December 2023. The project has fundamentally redefined the island’s wastewater treatment approach.

Now, instead of being discharged indiscriminately as in the past, wastewater from restaurants, hotels and eateries is now collected through a centralized system to a centralized treatment facility. At the facility, all wastewater is treated to meet environmental standards before being released.

Students in Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City sort waste at source to protect the environment.

Similarly, the Con Dao Special Zone authorities are implementing waste separation at source, yielding positive results in environmental protection and raising awareness among the public community and visitors alike.

According to Mr. Phan Trong Hien, Chairman of the Con Dao Special Zone People’s Committee, the locality has identified green infrastructure development as its top priority. This includes treating 100 percent of wastewater, reusing rainwater, applying renewable energy, electrifying public transportation, and eliminating single-use plastics in tourism and service establishments.

Once these goals are achieved, the quality of life for island residents will be improved, as well as the local economy will also experience stronger growth.

By 2030, Con Dao Special Zone has set the target that 100 percent vehicles will meet emission standards; 57 percent motorbikes will be electric; the bus network will cover the entire island; 40 percent of travel demand will be met by public transportation; all taxis will be electric or powered by renewable energy; and every new or upgraded roadway will feature separate lanes designated for bicycles.

