Community football thrives in Vung Tau and Ba Ria wards

Young players of the VES Ho Chi Minh City school football club

In recent years, community football in Vung Tau and Ba Ria wards of Ho Chi Minh City has grown strongly, with many clubs operating professionally and tournaments held regularly. Beyond enriching spiritual life, this movement has become a source of discovery and nurturing of young talent for football.

From community pitches to youth teams

On a late April afternoon in 2026, the artificial turf field in Ba Ria Ward buzzed with activity. The sound of the ball mixed with cheers from U9, U11, and U13 groups. Under the guidance of coaches, the children practiced passing, juggling, dribbling, and teamwork drills with discipline. Each move was required to be technically correct and repeated to form habits. This was a familiar training session of VES Ho Chi Minh City School Football Club in Ba Ria Ward.

Established in 2018, the club has expanded to almost 200 members, conducting weekly training sessions and evolving into a consistent sports center for local students.

Nguyen Luong Phuc (U13) disclosed that he has been a member of the club since the first grade and is working hard to gain admission to the Hoang Anh Gia Lai Academy (HAGL) in order to pursue a career in professional football.

Tong Viet Trung, Deputy Director of the club, emphasized that a stable training environment is crucial for development. With proper orientation, many youngsters reveal clear potential and ambition for professional football.

Building upon this foundation, VES has established its presence: the U13 team advanced to the national youth championship finals in both 2024 and 2025. Over 10 players have been recruited into HAGL Academy, with three joining in 2026. Significantly, midfielder To Minh Loc has been elevated to the first team of HAGL Academy.

In Vung Tau Ward, Binh An Community Football Club is among the most effective. Established in 2017, it maintains about 40 members, regularly organizing training and participating in grassroots tournaments. From this environment, many talented players have been discovered and nurtured. Young players such as Trung Kien, Le Huy, Duc Phuc, and Cong Cuong joined the local U11 team at the 2025 national youth championship finals. Others have been recruited into professional academies like HAGL and PVF, gradually approaching the professional environment.

Additionally, from grassroots tournaments and academy selections, several young talents have been called up to national youth teams. Goalkeeper Hoa Xuan Tin and defender Dinh Quang Kiet were selected for the Vietnam national team in September 2025.

Free training grounds to foster growth

The development of clubs has received vital support from local authorities. In Ba Ria Ward, many training grounds are provided free of charge, helping teams maintain stable operations and reduce costs.

Vice Chairman Vo Hoang Trung of Ba Ria Ward People’s Committee said the locality regularly organizes grassroots and school tournaments for U9, U11, U13, and U15 during summer. Competitions are also held in schools on occasions such as November 20 and the Phu Dong Sports Festival, creating playgrounds and sustaining the movement. The ward also provides technical support to school clubs, improving training quality. As a result, community football has developed steadily, attracting large numbers of students.

In Vung Tau Ward, where more than 10 football clubs are active, authorities are promoting social investment to sustain the movement. Grassroots and school club tournaments are organized more frequently, giving young players more opportunities to compete. Tran Van Binh, head of Binh An Community Football Club, noted that community football is the foundation for development, but long-term sustainability requires more fields and tournaments for exposure.

With the same view, Head Nguyen Xuan Tuan of Tuan Sport Club in Binh Gia Commune said taking players to distant competitions remains limited due to funding. Clubs hope for greater support so young players can gain more experience and grow.

By Truc Giang - Translated by Anh Quan