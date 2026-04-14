Foreign players inject new energy into Vietnamese sports

The growing presence of foreign athletes is elevating professional standards and intensifying competition, pushing Vietnamese players to adapt and improve across major tournaments.

Foreign athletes are not only raising the technical quality of competitions but also fostering a more competitive environment, compelling Vietnamese players to rethink their mindset, discipline, and training intensity. This trend has been clearly evident at the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Television Cycling Cup and the first phase of the 2026 National Volleyball Championship.

Although the opening phase of the national volleyball league is still underway, foreign players have already made a strong impact. Around 20 international athletes from countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, the Czech Republic, Iran, Mongolia and China have brought a fresh look to the competition. Their diverse playing styles, ranging from physical strength and speed to technical skills and tactical thinking, have enriched the overall quality of matches.

Marchuk Dzianis energizes his Kenda Dong Nai teammates. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

In the men’s category, Ali Haghparast (Iran) of Ho Chi Minh City Police has impressed with his consistent scoring, strong jumping ability, and decisive attacking play. On the women’s side, Ivana Vanjak (Germany) of Hanoi has demonstrated all-around excellence, playing a key role in sustaining her team’s winning streak. Both have emerged as benchmarks for local players to observe and learn from.

Other foreign players have also stood out for their consistency and professionalism, including Batsuuri Battur (Mongolia) of Ninh Binh, Jakkrit Thanomnoi (Thailand) of Bien Phong MB, Cai Xiaoqing (China) of Thanh Hoa, and Lianet García Anglada (Cuba) of VTV Binh Dien Long An. Their presence has improved team cohesion and effectiveness, while also drawing increased international media attention to Vietnamese volleyball.

In cycling, the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Television Cup has also seen a strong influx of foreign riders, with 13 cyclists from across continents participating. Teams have actively invested in recruiting riders from leading cycling nations such as Russia, Italy, Switzerland, Belarus and Colombia.

Thanh Hoa fielded its first-ever foreign rider, Anton Popov (Russia), while Ho Chi Minh City Police signed Chalapud (Colombia), and Binh Minh Plastics brought in Ilia Shchegolkov (Russia).

The influence of foreign riders has been immediate and significant. Marchuk Dzianis has claimed four stage wins in nine stages and currently wears both the yellow and green jerseys, reflecting his consistency and sprinting prowess. Fellow riders such as Patrick Patterson, Sergei Kulikov and Anton Popov have also notched stage victories, further enhancing the race’s competitiveness.

According to technical assessments from both tournaments, all foreign athletes have been fielded and most have taken on key scoring roles. This reflects the confidence of coaching staff in their abilities, while also underscoring the intense competition faced by local players. If properly harnessed, this trend has the potential to improve short-term performance while establishing a firm foundation for the sustainable growth of Vietnamese sports.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong