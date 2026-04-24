ASEAN U17 Boys’ Championship 2026 final: Vietnam U17 tipped for the title

After dispatching U17 Indonesia and U17 Australia, Vietnam’s U17 side is widely viewed as a leading contender for the 2026 ASEAN U17 Championship title.

Regional media have also tipped Head Coach Cristiano Roland’s squad as superior to U17 Malaysia ahead of the final.

In terms of head-to-head history, the two U17 squads are no strangers to each other, having met twice in the past six months. At the 2026 AFC U17 qualifiers in late 2025, Vietnam secured a commanding 4-0 victory. At the 2026 ASEAN U17 Championship, they repeated the feat with another 4-0 win over the same opponent in their Group A opener. These emphatic back-to-back victories underscore Vietnam’s clear edge in quality.

Vietnam U17 thrashed Malaysia U17 4-0 in ASEAN U17 Championship 2026 opener.

This rematch, however, carries a different complexion as it is the final, where even a minor lapse could prove costly. Malaysia’s players are expected to approach the game with greater composure, prompting Head Coach Cristiano Roland and his staff to exercise caution while urging their team to take the initiative and seize early control. The Brazilian coach noted: “U17 Malaysia will enter the final with a completely different form and mindset. Therefore, we must prepare thoroughly and cannot afford any complacency.”

Head Coach Cristiano Roland’s caution is well-founded, as Malaysia have improved markedly since their opening defeat to Vietnam. Prior to beating Laos in the semifinals, they also overcame hosts Indonesia in the group stage. As such, tonight’s final on April 24 at Gelora Delta Stadium in Indonesia is expected to pose a stern test for Vietnam’s attack, with Malaysia likely to deploy a compact defensive setup and rely on rapid counterattacks to find scoring opportunities.

A victory would provide Vietnam with a significant confidence boost ahead of their preparations for the 2026 AFC U17 finals, scheduled from May 7 to May 24.

The match between Vietnam U17 and Malaysia U17 will take place at 7:30 p.m on April 24.

By Quoc Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan