Tran Thanh Luc delivered an impressive run through the earlier rounds to reach the final, but suffered a narrow defeat to South Korea’s Cho Myung Woo.

Tran Thanh Luc finishes runner-up at Bogota World Cup 3-Cushion 2026. (Photo: UMB)

The three-cushion carom final at the Bogota World Cup 3-Cushion 2026 (Colombia) took place on the morning of April 13 (Vietnam time).

Representing Vietnam, Tran Thanh Luc faced world No.1 Cho Myung Woo in the title match. The Korean cueist made a strong start, taking an early lead with precise opening shots. However, Thanh Luc remained composed. After the first 11 innings, the Vietnamese player surged ahead, leading 22-10. From that point, Cho Myung Woo produced a remarkable comeback, displaying exceptional accuracy in position play and scoring to reclaim the advantage at 27-22.

The final unfolded at a high level of intensity, and after 22 innings, Cho Myung Woo secured a 50-35 victory over Tran Thanh Luc.

Overall, Tran Thanh Luc finished as runner-up at the Bogota World Cup 3-Cushion 2026. In 2024, Vietnam’s billiards scene saw Tran Quyet Chien claim the title at this event, while Thanh Luc himself was the reigning champion last year. However, he was unable to defend his crown this time, facing a dominant Cho Myung Woo. Vietnam was also represented by Tran Quyet Chien and Chiem Hong Thai, but neither advanced to the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, Cho Myung Woo defeated Chiem Hong Thai.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan