Vietnam wins bronze at 2026 World Youth Weightlifting Championships

Young Vietnamese weightlifter K’Duong secured a bronze medal in the men’s 60-kilogram category at the 2026 World Youth Weightlifting Championships in Egypt on May 3.

Regarded as a leading gold medal contender, weightlifter K’Duong faced fierce competition from Chinese lifters Kuang Chengmin and Kang Lixin, ultimately finishing third despite strong performances in both lifts.

Vietnamese weightlifter K’Duong secures a bronze medal in the men’s 60-kilogram category at the 2026 World Youth Weightlifting Championships. (Photo: DEEPBLUEMEDIA/IWF)

K’Duong ranked third in both lifts, recording 125- kilogram event in the snatch and 157 kilograms in the clean and jerk, for a total of 282 kilograms to claim the bronze medal. Kang Lixin took gold with a total of 290 kilograms, while Kuang Chengmin secured silver with 280- kilogram event.

By P. Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong