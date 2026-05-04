Vietnam wins bronze at 2026 World Youth Weightlifting Championships

Regarded as a leading gold medal contender, weightlifter K’Duong faced fierce competition from Chinese lifters Kuang Chengmin and Kang Lixin, ultimately finishing third despite strong performances in both lifts.
K’Duong ranked third in both lifts, recording 125- kilogram event in the snatch and 157 kilograms in the clean and jerk, for a total of 282 kilograms to claim the bronze medal. Kang Lixin took gold with a total of 290 kilograms, while Kuang Chengmin secured silver with 280- kilogram event.