Vietnam national football team rises to 107th in FIFA rankings

Compared with the previous rankings, Vietnam’s position has improved markedly, reflecting positive results in recent matches. Most notably, Vietnam’s 2–0 win over Laos in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers earned valuable FIFA points, contributing significantly to the team’s upward movement.
This three-place rise not only strengthens Vietnam’s standing in Asian football but also provides positive momentum for upcoming international tournaments.
Vietnam remains among Asia’s more stable and competitive national teams.