Vietnam national football team rises to 107th in FIFA rankings

The Vietnam national football team has climbed three places to 107th in the world and 19th in Asia, according to the latest FIFA rankings released on December 22.

Compared with the previous rankings, Vietnam’s position has improved markedly, reflecting positive results in recent matches. Most notably, Vietnam’s 2–0 win over Laos in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers earned valuable FIFA points, contributing significantly to the team’s upward movement.

Vietnam national football team rises its position in FIFA rankings.

This three-place rise not only strengthens Vietnam’s standing in Asian football but also provides positive momentum for upcoming international tournaments.

Vietnam remains among Asia’s more stable and competitive national teams.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong