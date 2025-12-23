Sports

Vietnam national football team rises to 107th in FIFA rankings

SGGPO

The Vietnam national football team has climbed three places to 107th in the world and 19th in Asia, according to the latest FIFA rankings released on December 22.

Compared with the previous rankings, Vietnam’s position has improved markedly, reflecting positive results in recent matches. Most notably, Vietnam’s 2–0 win over Laos in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers earned valuable FIFA points, contributing significantly to the team’s upward movement.

vff-wm-3-422-8500.jpg
Vietnam national football team rises its position in FIFA rankings.

This three-place rise not only strengthens Vietnam’s standing in Asian football but also provides positive momentum for upcoming international tournaments.

Vietnam remains among Asia’s more stable and competitive national teams.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

FIFA rankings Vietnam national team FIFA points 107th in the world 19th in Asia

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn