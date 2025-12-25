Sports

FIFA President congratulates Vietnamese football

SGGP

The year 2025 has been seen as a successful year for Vietnamese football, with all seven national teams participating in regional qualifiers successfully advancing to the 2026 Asian Cup finals.

The year ended on a high note with victories by Vietnam’s U22 men’s football team and women’s futsal team at the 33rd SEA Games.

Ahead of the New Year 2026, FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent a congratulatory letter to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

In the letter, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his sincere thankfulness for the VFF’s valuable support and cooperation in 2025, distinguished by remarkable events, such as the FIFA Club World Cup.

1518084887dmhl2105-6294-8661.jpg
FIFA President Gianni Infantino on his visit to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Vietnam’s national teams.

Looking forward to 2026, President Gianni Infantino expressed high expectations, noting that 2026 will be a memorable year for world football as the FIFA World Cup will be held for the first time in history with 48 national teams, co-hosted by three countries Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized that the tournament will not only be the world’s biggest football celebration but also an event that connects nations and spreads the values of peace, unity and friendship across countries.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnamese football FIFA President Gianni Infantino victory of Vietnam’s U22 men’s football team victory of women’s futsal team the 33rd SEA Games Vietnam Football Federation FIFA World Cup 2026

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn