FIFA President congratulates Vietnamese football

The year 2025 has been seen as a successful year for Vietnamese football, with all seven national teams participating in regional qualifiers successfully advancing to the 2026 Asian Cup finals.

The year ended on a high note with victories by Vietnam’s U22 men’s football team and women’s futsal team at the 33rd SEA Games.

Ahead of the New Year 2026, FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent a congratulatory letter to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

In the letter, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his sincere thankfulness for the VFF’s valuable support and cooperation in 2025, distinguished by remarkable events, such as the FIFA Club World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on his visit to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Vietnam’s national teams.

Looking forward to 2026, President Gianni Infantino expressed high expectations, noting that 2026 will be a memorable year for world football as the FIFA World Cup will be held for the first time in history with 48 national teams, co-hosted by three countries Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized that the tournament will not only be the world’s biggest football celebration but also an event that connects nations and spreads the values of peace, unity and friendship across countries.

